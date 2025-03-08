Yoga makes exercise enjoyable for kids while also helping them stay active, increase flexibility, and sharpen their focus. Their general well-being can be improved by striking easy yet interesting poses. Kids will love these 7 yoga poses!
Kids can strengthen their legs, increase body coordination, and sharpen their focus with this enjoyable balancing pose.
Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)
A fun pose that improves posture and spine flexibility by simulating a cow arching its back and a cat stretching.
Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)
A basic sitting position that encourages hip flexibility and relaxation by having children flap their legs like butterfly wings.
Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)
This backbend pose is excellent for developing children because it opens the chest, strengthens the spine, and increases energy.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
An enjoyable, animal-inspired pose that increases blood circulation, strengthens the arms and legs, and stretches the entire body.
Downward Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
Child’s Pose (Balasana)
This fun pose, which helps kids release tension and increase flexibility, involves lying on their back while holding their feet.
Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)
