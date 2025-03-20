Many women suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which results in health problems and hormonal imbalances. By lowering stress and increasing metabolism, yoga can aid in the natural management of symptoms. These are 7 yoga asanas for PCOS-afflicted women.
It reduces discomfort and regulates menstrual cycles by improving blood circulation in the pelvic area.
Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)
It encourages deep relaxation, lowers cortisol levels, and aids in stress management in general—all of which are essential for PCOS treatment.
Corpse Pose (Shavasana)
It helps maintain hormonal balance by improving digestion, lowering stress, and stimulating ovarian function.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
It helps control PCOS symptoms by strengthening the lower back, reducing stress, and enhancing thyroid function.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
It improves overall hormonal health, lessens irregular menstruation, and increases blood flow to reproductive organs.
Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)
It reduces stress, soothes the nervous system, and aids in hormone balance.
Child’s Pose (Balasana)
It stimulates reproductive organs, opens the hips, and improves digestion and ovarian health.
Garland Pose (Malasana)
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.