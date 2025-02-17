7 yoga asanas for beginners

Feb 17, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Here are some yoga asanas that beginners can try as starting step.
Beginners often lean too far forward in this posture, making it more like a plank. Instead, keep your weight mostly in your legs and reach your hips high with your heels stretching toward the floor (they do not need to touch the floor).
Mountain pose may not be as famous as Downward Facing Dog, but it is equally important. For good alignment in Mountain pose, imagine drawing a straight line from the crown of your head to your heels, with shoulders and pelvis stacked.
Triangle is a wonderful standing posture to stretch the sides of the waist, open up the lungs, strengthen the legs and tone the entire body.Triangle Pose is the essential standing pose in many styles of yoga.
Urdhva mukha svanasana, or upward facing dog pose, is often practiced in sequence with adho mukha svanasana, downward facing dog pose. It is is a powerful pose that awakens upper-body strength and offers a wonderful stretch for the chest and abdomen.
It's important to incorporate a forward bend in yoga practice to stretch the hamstrings, lower and upper back and sides. Seated forward bend is the perfect yoga pose for beginners to start to open the body and learn to breathe through challenging positions.
Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana) as a way to bridge the gap between body and mind. A counter pose to a forward bend is a back bend. Bridge is a good beginner's back bend that stretches the front body and strengthens the back body.
Balasana also known as child's pose, is a gentle resting pose that stretches the hips, thighs, and legs while calming the mind and relieving stress and tension. Everyone needs a good resting pose and Child pose is an excellent one not just for beginners but for yoga practitioners of all levels.
