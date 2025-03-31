Mar 31, 2025, 07:03 AM IST
7 ways to manage blood sugar level
Shivani Tiwari
Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is crucial for overall well-being.
Here are 7 practical ways to manage your blood sugar levels.
Exercise Regularly: Physical activity increases insulin sensitivity and helps cells use glucose for energy.
Limit Sugary Drinks and Processed Foods: These foods are high in sugar and low in nutrients, causing rapid blood sugar spikes.
Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps your kidneys flush out excess sugar through urine.
Get Enough Sleep: Poor sleep can affect insulin sensitivity and lead to higher blood sugar levels.
Monitor Your Blood Sugar Regularly: Regular monitoring helps you understand how different foods and activities, and stressors affect your blood sugar.
Manage Stress: Stress hormones can raise blood sugar levels. Practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation.
Monitor Carbohydrate Intake: Keep track of the amount of carbohydrates you consume.
