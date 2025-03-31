Mar 31, 2025, 07:03 AM IST

7 ways to manage blood sugar level

Shivani Tiwari

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is crucial for overall well-being.

 Here are 7 practical ways to manage your blood sugar levels.  

Exercise Regularly: Physical activity increases insulin sensitivity and helps cells use glucose for energy.

Limit Sugary Drinks and Processed Foods: These foods are high in sugar and low in nutrients, causing rapid blood sugar spikes.  

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps your kidneys flush out excess sugar through urine.  

Get Enough Sleep: Poor sleep can affect insulin sensitivity and lead to higher blood sugar levels.  

Monitor Your Blood Sugar Regularly: Regular monitoring helps you understand how different foods and activities, and stressors affect your blood sugar.  

Manage Stress: Stress hormones can raise blood sugar levels. Practice relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation.  

Monitor Carbohydrate Intake: Keep track of the amount of carbohydrates you consume.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 10 easy-to-find signs of diabetes onset 