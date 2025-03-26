Mar 26, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

7 ways to improve gut health naturally

Muskaan Gupta

Immunity, digestion, and general health all depend on a healthy gut. Natural digestion and gut health can be enhanced by making small lifestyle adjustments. Here are 7 natural ways to enhance gut health.

Gut bacteria are nourished and a healthy digestive system is supported by foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Eat More Fibre

Fermented foods, kefir, and yoghurt all support a healthy gut flora.

Include Probiotics

Water consumption improves digestion and supports the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Stay Hydrated

Since gut health is impacted by chronic stress, engage in deep breathing, yoga, or meditation.

Manage Stress

Good sleep lowers digestive problems and promotes gut health.

Get Enough Sleep

Cut back on artificial additives and sugar that damage gut flora.

Limit Processed Foods

By lowering inflammation and enhancing digestion, exercise supports gut health.

Exercise Regularly

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

