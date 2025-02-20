Feb 20, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
If you follow a vegetarian diet and want to replenish your B12 levels, here are seven B12-rich foods you can include in your meals and some tips to absorb it.
Paneer is one of the best vegetarian sources of vitamin B12. It is easy to include in everyday meals like curries, bhurji, or stuffed parathas. Since it is rich in protein and calcuim, it also supports muscle strength and bone health.
Dahi (curd) is not just great for gut health but also provides a moderate amount of vitamin B12. Regular absorption of homemade and probiotic-rich yogurt helps improves digestion, which in turn enhances B12 absorption.
Cheese, especially varieties like Swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar, contains a good amount of B12. Adding a slice to your sandwich, roti roll or dosa filling can be a tasty way to get the vitamin.
Mushrooms, particularly shiitake and button mushrooms, naturally contain some vitamin B12. They are great addition to stir-fries, soups, curries.
While apples don’t contain high amounts of B12, they help in enhancing gut bacteria, which plays role in B12 absorption. Plus, they provide fibre and antioxidants that supports overall health.
Bananas support gut health, which indirectly helps in B12 absorption. They are also rich in vitamin B6, which works together with B12 to improve enegry level.
Blueberries may not be a direct source of B12, but they support brain health, gut health, and digestion, which are essentials for absorbing the vitamin.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.