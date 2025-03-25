7 unhealthy habits that lead towards liver damage

Mar 25, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Here is a list of some unhealthy habits that you should be aware of as they can lead towards liver damage.
Heavy alcohol consumption is the most leading cause of liver damage. An excess amount of alcohol reduces the liver’s capability of removing toxins from the body.
A person is supposed to drink at least eight glasses of water per day. If the liver is dehydrated, it also tends to lose its longevity and is unable to care for the rest of the body.
The function of the liver is to break down anything an individual consumes, including herbs, supplements, and medications. Consuming too much of certain medications can progressively harm the liver.
Cigarette smoke is one habit which affects the liver indirectly. The toxic chemicals found in cigarette smoke gradually reach the liver, leading to oxidative stress.
Consuming high quantities of processed foods, which are often loaded with additives, preservatives, and flavourings expose the liver to damage.
The main issue lies with high fructose, which is present in foods like bread, ice cream, juices. If a person consumes too much fructose over time, the liver can suffer irreparable damage.
Having unsafe sex, mainly with multiple partners, could be a more significant danger to the health of the liver than a person may think. Hepatitis C is a potentially deadly liver ailment that can be sexually transmitted.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.