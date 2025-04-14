7 unexpected side-effects of ear piercings you shouldn’t ignore
Muskaan Gupta
Despite their apparent simplicity and style, ear piercings can occasionally pose unintended health risks. It's critical to remain informed. These are 7 unanticipated ear piercing side effects that you shouldn't overlook.
Inappropriate aftercare or dirty piercing equipment can result in excruciating bacterial infections near the pierced area.
Infection risk
Allergies to metals like nickel, which are used in cheap earrings, can cause rash or irritation in certain people.
Allergic reactions
Particularly in those with a genetic predisposition to excess scar tissue, elevated scars or keloids may form.
Keloid formation
While initial swelling is normal, persistent redness could indicate an underlying infection or allergic reaction.
Swelling and redness
Over time, the earlobe may tear or stretch as a result of heavy earrings or unintentional tugs.
Tearing of the earlobe
Jewellery that is too tight could become embedded in the skin and need to be removed by a doctor.
Embedded jewellery
An improperly placed piercing may have an impact on nearby nerves, causing sensitivity or numbness in the affected area.
Nerve damage
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.