Apr 14, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

7 unexpected side-effects of ear piercings you shouldn’t ignore

Muskaan Gupta

Despite their apparent simplicity and style, ear piercings can occasionally pose unintended health risks. It's critical to remain informed. These are 7 unanticipated ear piercing side effects that you shouldn't overlook.

Inappropriate aftercare or dirty piercing equipment can result in excruciating bacterial infections near the pierced area.

Infection risk

Allergies to metals like nickel, which are used in cheap earrings, can cause rash or irritation in certain people.

Allergic reactions

Particularly in those with a genetic predisposition to excess scar tissue, elevated scars or keloids may form.

Keloid formation

While initial swelling is normal, persistent redness could indicate an underlying infection or allergic reaction.

Swelling and redness

Over time, the earlobe may tear or stretch as a result of heavy earrings or unintentional tugs.

Tearing of the earlobe

Jewellery that is too tight could become embedded in the skin and need to be removed by a doctor.

Embedded jewellery

An improperly placed piercing may have an impact on nearby nerves, causing sensitivity or numbness in the affected area.

Nerve damage

This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.

