7 traditional South Indian probiotic food that can help improve gut health
Muskaan Gupta
Through fermentation, fibre, and spices, South Indian cuisine provides a variety of healthy, light dishes that naturally promote gut health and digestion. These 7 traditional South Indian dishes naturally strengthen the gut.
Idlis are light, soft, and packed with probiotics that promote healthy gut flora and aid in digestion. They are made from fermented rice and lentil batter.
Idli
Dosas are easy to digest, low in fat, especially when cooked with little oil, and crispy and fermented. They also support gut health through natural probiotics.
Dosa
The tamarind, pepper, and garlic in this zesty, spiced soup are all known to improve digestion, lessen bloating, and naturally increase appetite.
Rasam
Curd rice is a cooling comfort food that improves gut balance and calms the stomach by combining the calming properties of rice with probiotics from yoghurt.
Curd Rice
Made with vegetables and semolina, upma is light on the stomach, high in fibre, easy to digest, and promotes a healthy bowel movement.
Upma
Sambar, a lentil-based stew made with vegetables and spices like asafoetida, improves digestion, lessens flatulence, and maintains a healthy gut flora.
Sambar
Koozh, a probiotic-rich dish made from fermented millet and traditionally consumed in Tamil Nadu, is said to help maintain gut health and cool the body.
Koozh (Fermented Millet Porridge)
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.