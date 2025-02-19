7 tips to maintain calcium levels for bone health

Feb 19, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Here are some simple tips that can help you maintain calcium levels for good bone health.
Include dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese, leafy green vegetables (kale, broccoli), canned fish with bones(sardines, salmon), tofu, fortified plant-based milks, and calcium-fortified cereals in your diet regularly.
Vitamin D is crucial for calcium absorption, so ensure adequate intake through sunlight exposure, fortified foods, or supplements as needed.
Activities like walking, dancing, stair climbing, and strength training help stimulate bone growth and density.
High sodium levels can contribute to calcium loss from the body.
Excessive alcohol intake can negatively impact bone health.
Consult your doctor if dietary calcium intake is insufficient to meet your daily needs.
Certain medical conditions like celiac disease or kidney disease can affect calcium absorption, so discuss your specific needs with your healthcare provider.
