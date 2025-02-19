Feb 19, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

7 tips to maintain calcium levels for bone health

Monica Singh

Here are some simple tips that can help you maintain calcium levels for good bone health.

Include dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese, leafy green vegetables (kale, broccoli), canned fish with bones(sardines, salmon), tofu, fortified plant-based milks, and calcium-fortified cereals in your diet regularly.

Eat calcium-rich food

Vitamin D is crucial for calcium absorption, so ensure adequate intake through sunlight exposure, fortified foods, or supplements as needed. 

Get enough Vitamin D

Activities like walking, dancing, stair climbing, and strength training help stimulate bone growth and density. 

Engage in weight-bearing exercise

High sodium levels can contribute to calcium loss from the body. 

Limit excessive sodium intake

Excessive alcohol intake can negatively impact bone health. 

Moderate alcohol consumption

Consult your doctor if dietary calcium intake is insufficient to meet your daily needs. 

Consider calcium supplements

Certain medical conditions like celiac disease or kidney disease can affect calcium absorption, so discuss your specific needs with your healthcare provider. 

Monitor your health conditions

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

