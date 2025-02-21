7 tips to get rid of forehead acne

Feb 21, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Here are 7 ways which can help you get rid of the forehead acne as acne can be stubborn sometimes.
Getting rid of dirt, dust, sebum, and impurities from your skin is an effective way to prevent acne. We recommend using the micellar water to lift makeup, dust, and dirt from your skin on the go. You can also use a soothing and gentle face wash twice a day to cleanse your face thoroughly.
Touching your face may seem tempting but this will only worsen forehead pimples by triggering infection, scars, inflammation, and irritation. So, keep your hands away from your face as much as possible.
Exfoliating will help you get rid of dead skin cells and dirt, and answer how to get rid of pimples on the forehead. This also allows the oxygen to travel through your skin and stimulates cell regeneration.
Using the same pillow covers and bedsheets for a long time can spread bacteria and lead to forehead pimples. Hence, one of the easiest treatments for forehead pimples is to change your pillow covers and bedsheets regularly.
People often tend to think that using a moisturiser may leave the skin feeling oily and cause pimples on your forehead. However, this is not true as applying moisturiser is a must, regardless of your skin type.
Avoid excessive oily, spicy, junk, and fast food to prevent pimples on your forehead. Consuming these acne-causing foods creates an imbalance and causes your oil glands to become pro-active. Instead, include protein, mineral, and vitamin-rich food into your regular diet and reduce the consumption of smoking and alcohol.
While it is recommended to avoid over-washing your hair and scalp, not washing it enough or poor scalp hygiene can also lead to pimples on your forehead. So, use a gentle shampoo suitable for your hair type to eliminate dirt, dust, debris, and oil from your scalp and strands.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.