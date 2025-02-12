Feb 12, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
7 symptoms of high cholesterol that show up on your skin
Shivani Tiwari
High cholesterol, a condition where an excessive amount of cholesterol in the blood, often goes unnoticed as it usually doesn't present with obvious symptoms
But here are 7 potential skin symptoms that may be associated with high cholesterol.
Xanthoma: They are cholesterol deposits that can appear on various parts of the body, including the palms, tendons, and buttocks.
Xanthelasma: These are yellowish, raised patches that often appear around the eyelids, particularly near the inner corners.
Lichen planus: It can lead to itchiness and pain, may be connected to high cholesterol levels.
Arcus senilis: It is a yellowish or grey ring that appears around the cornea, typically due to cholesterol deposits.
Psoriasis: Some studies have suggested an inflammatory skin condition and link with high cholesterol levels.
Frank's sign: They can extend from the opening of the ear to the lower edge of the earlobe.
Livedo Reticularis: This condition causes a bluish-red, net-like pattern on the skin, often appearing on the legs, feet, and other extremities.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
8foods to avoid if you have PCOS
Click To More..