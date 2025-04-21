Apr 21, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
7 surprising side effects of eating roti with every meal
Muskaan Gupta
Even though roti is a mainstay in many diets, eating it with every meal may have unanticipated health consequences. These are 7 unexpected consequences of eating roti at every meal.
Carbohydrates are abundant in roti. Consuming it with every meal may result in an excess of calories consumed, which could eventually cause weight gain.
Weight Gain
Roti, which is made from wheat flour, has a high glycaemic index, which can cause blood sugar levels to spike suddenly, especially in diabetics.
Blood Sugar Spikes
Some people, especially those who are sensitive to gluten or follow high-fibre diets, may experience bloating, gas, or indigestion from eating too much wheat.
Digestive Discomfort
A diet high in roti can result in a lack of variety and deficiencies in vital nutrients such as proteins, good fats, and specific vitamins.
Nutrient Imbalance
For people with gluten sensitivity or intolerance, eating roti with every meal can exacerbate symptoms, such as bloating, stomach discomfort, or exhaustion.
Gluten Sensitivity Issues
Regular meals high in carbohydrates may limit the flexibility of your metabolism, which will ultimately affect how well your body burns fat for energy.
Reduced Metabolism Variety
Even though roti is high in fibre, consuming too much of it without drinking enough water can slow digestion and raise the risk of constipation, particularly during the summer.
Risk of Constipation
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
Next:
7 anti-inflammatory foods that support weight loss naturally
Click To More..