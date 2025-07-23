Jul 23, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
7 surprising health effects of coca-cola, packed juices
Muskaan Gupta
Despite their delicious flavours, colas and packaged juices may have unexpected health risks. Here are 7 unexpected health risks that these sugary drinks may cause.
Increased levels of acidic and sugar break down teeth, raising the risk of cavities and permanent dental damage.
Tooth Decay
Over time, sugary drinks that are high in empty calories can lead to fat storage and unhealthful weight gain.
Weight Gain
These beverages can cause quick blood sugar spikes, which raises the risk of high insulin levels and diabetes.
Blood Sugar Spikes
Acidity and artificial flavours can upset the stomach, leading to gas, diarrhoea, and digestive imbalance.
Poor Digestive Health
Cola's acidic content may weaken bones and raise the risk of fractures by reducing calcium absorption.
Bone Health Issues
Sugar cravings brought on by frequent consumption can lead to a vicious cycle of dependence and unhealthy eating patterns.
Addiction to Sugar
Juices and colas that contain sugar may cause the liver to store fat, increasing the risk of fatty liver disease.
Liver Fat Buildup
