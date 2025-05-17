May 17, 2025, 07:16 AM IST
7 surprising health benefits of eating 4-5 soaked almonds on an empty stomach
Muskaan Gupta
A nutrient-dense way to start the day, soaked almonds support better digestion and nutrient absorption. Here are 7 unexpected health advantages of eating soaked almonds without food.
Almonds' tannin-rich skin is removed by soaking, which increases the body's absorption of nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and vitamin E.
Boosts Nutrient Absorption
Because they are softer and easier to digest, soaked almonds ease stomach discomfort and encourage easier morning bowel movements.
Improves Digestion
When regularly eaten on an empty stomach, soaked almonds, which are high in riboflavin and L-carnitine, may help enhance memory and focus.
Supports Brain Function
Almonds' protein and healthy fats help you feel fuller for longer and cut down on overeating and unhealthy snacking throughout the day.
Aids Weight Management
By improving insulin sensitivity and delaying the absorption of carbohydrates, eating soaked almonds first thing in the morning may help reduce blood sugar spikes.
Regulates Blood Sugar Levels
Soaked almonds, which are rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, help maintain normal cholesterol levels and lower inflammation, both of which improve cardiovascular health.
Promotes Heart Health
Your skin will remain clearer, more radiant, and protected from premature ageing thanks to the antioxidants and vitamin E in soaked almonds, which also help fight free radicals.
Enhances Skin Health
