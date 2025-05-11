7 reasons why garlic can be harmful during summers
Muskaan Gupta
Even though garlic has a lot of health advantages, eating too much of it in the hot summer months can have unwanted side effects. Here are 7 health benefits of consuming less garlic during the hot summer months.
The natural heat-producing properties of garlic can increase body temperature and cause discomfort, particularly on humid and hot summer days.
Increases Body Heat
In warm weather, excessive garlic consumption can cause unpleasant and socially awkward sweating and body odour.
May Trigger Excessive Sweating
The digestive system may become more sensitive during the summer. The potent compounds in garlic can irritate the lining of the stomach, resulting in bloating or acidity.
Can Cause Gastric Irritation
The diuretic qualities of garlic may cause fluid loss. If left unchecked, this could raise the risk of dehydration during hot weather.
May Lead to Dehydration
Some people may be more susceptible to rashes or sun sensitivity as a result of garlic, which is concerning during the summer months when sun exposure is at its highest.
Aggravates Skin Sensitivity
The cooling properties of foods like cucumber and yoghurt, which are necessary for preserving bodily balance in hot weather, may be offset by the pungency of garlic.
Can Interfere With Cooling Foods
Garlic's warming properties may make it more difficult to stay cool and relaxed during hot nights and disrupt sound sleep.
Might Disrupt Sleep Patterns
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.