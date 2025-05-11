May 11, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

7 reasons why garlic can be harmful during summers

Muskaan Gupta

Even though garlic has a lot of health advantages, eating too much of it in the hot summer months can have unwanted side effects. Here are 7 health benefits of consuming less garlic during the hot summer months.

The natural heat-producing properties of garlic can increase body temperature and cause discomfort, particularly on humid and hot summer days.

Increases Body Heat

In warm weather, excessive garlic consumption can cause unpleasant and socially awkward sweating and body odour.

May Trigger Excessive Sweating

The digestive system may become more sensitive during the summer. The potent compounds in garlic can irritate the lining of the stomach, resulting in bloating or acidity.

Can Cause Gastric Irritation

The diuretic qualities of garlic may cause fluid loss. If left unchecked, this could raise the risk of dehydration during hot weather.

May Lead to Dehydration

Some people may be more susceptible to rashes or sun sensitivity as a result of garlic, which is concerning during the summer months when sun exposure is at its highest.

Aggravates Skin Sensitivity

The cooling properties of foods like cucumber and yoghurt, which are necessary for preserving bodily balance in hot weather, may be offset by the pungency of garlic.

Can Interfere With Cooling Foods

Garlic's warming properties may make it more difficult to stay cool and relaxed during hot nights and disrupt sound sleep.

Might Disrupt Sleep Patterns

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

