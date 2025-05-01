May 1, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

7 surprising health benefits of eating muskmelon during summer heatwaves

A luscious, nutrient-dense fruit, muskmelon keeps your body hydrated and cool during intense heat. Eat muskmelon during summer heatwaves for 7 unexpected health benefits.

Because of its high water content, muskmelon lowers your risk of heatstroke and keeps your body cool and hydrated during the hottest summer months.

Keeps You Hydrated

Muskmelon, which is high in potassium and magnesium, keeps your body's electrolyte balance in check, which is important for avoiding fatigue and dehydration during hot weather.

Boosts Electrolyte Balance

Its fibre content helps with digestion, avoiding bloating and constipation, which are common summertime complaints brought on by decreased appetite and water loss.

Supports Digestion

Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, muskmelon strengthens your immune system, making it easier for your body to fend off infections in the summer.

Strengthens Immunity

The vitamins A and C in muskmelon help to create radiant, hydrated skin while shielding it from the sun's rays and dryness during the hot summer months.

Promotes Healthy Skin

Muskmelon is a great summertime snack for people trying to maintain or lose weight because it's low in calories and high in water.

Aids Weight Management

Muskmelon's natural cooling properties help control body temperature, which makes it the perfect food to avoid heat exhaustion and overheating on hot, muggy days.

Reduces Body Heat

