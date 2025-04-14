Apr 14, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

7 surprising health benefits of eating dragon fruit regularly

Muskaan Gupta

More than just exotic, dragon fruit is nutrient-dense due to its vivid colour and subtle sweetness. These are 7 unexpected health advantages of frequent dragon fruit consumption.

Antioxidants and vitamin C, which are abundant in dragon fruit, naturally boost the immune system.

Boosts immunity

Its high fibre content promotes easy bowel movements and enhances gut health in general.

Aids digestion

Dragon fruit's antioxidants help to improve skin texture and lessen the appearance of ageing.

Promotes healthy skin

It lowers bad cholesterol levels and has healthy fats in its seeds.

Supports heart health

Dragon fruit is appropriate for diabetics because it may help stabilise blood sugar levels.

Regulates blood sugar

Iron, which boosts energy levels and fights fatigue, is abundant in it.

Improves iron levels

Dragon fruit's high water content keeps the body hydrated and cool.

Hydrates the body

This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.

