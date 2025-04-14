Apr 14, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
7 surprising health benefits of eating dragon fruit regularly
Muskaan Gupta
More than just exotic, dragon fruit is nutrient-dense due to its vivid colour and subtle sweetness. These are 7 unexpected health advantages of frequent dragon fruit consumption.
Antioxidants and vitamin C, which are abundant in dragon fruit, naturally boost the immune system.
Boosts immunity
Its high fibre content promotes easy bowel movements and enhances gut health in general.
Aids digestion
Dragon fruit's antioxidants help to improve skin texture and lessen the appearance of ageing.
Promotes healthy skin
It lowers bad cholesterol levels and has healthy fats in its seeds.
Supports heart health
Dragon fruit is appropriate for diabetics because it may help stabilise blood sugar levels.
Regulates blood sugar
Iron, which boosts energy levels and fights fatigue, is abundant in it.
Improves iron levels
Dragon fruit's high water content keeps the body hydrated and cool.
Hydrates the body
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
