Apr 22, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
7 surprising foods that give you more energy than coffee
Muskaan Gupta
Are you sick of caffeine crashes? You can more efficiently and sustainably increase your energy levels by eating certain natural foods. These 7 unexpected foods provide more energy than coffee.
Bananas are a great way to start the day or as fuel before working out because they are full of natural sugars, potassium, and fibre, which give you a quick and long-lasting energy boost.
Bananas
Oats' complex carbohydrates help keep blood sugar levels stable and provide you with sustained energy throughout the morning by releasing energy gradually.
Oats
When added to smoothies or yoghurt, chia seeds—which are high in protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids—absorb liquid and expand, giving you sustained energy and hydration.
Chia Seeds
Rich in protein, magnesium, and good fats, almonds promote muscle function and fight fatigue for consistent, natural energy.
Almonds
Protein and probiotics found in Greek yoghurt aid in digestion and provide gradual energy release, keeping you full and alert without the crash.
Greek Yoghurt
Rich in protein and vital nutrients like vitamin B12, eggs aid in the conversion of food into energy and promote healthy bodily and mental processes.
Eggs
Dark chocolate, which contains theobromine, caffeine, and antioxidants, provides a gentle energy boost and mood-enhancing effects without the abrupt crash of coffee.
Dark Chocolate
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
