7 superfoods that boost hair growth naturally

Proper nutrition is the first step towards strong, healthy hair. You can naturally encourage hair growth, lessen breakage, and enhance the texture and strength of your hair by including particular foods in your diet.
Rich in protein and biotin, eggs nourish the scalp and increase keratin production, strengthening hair follicles and accelerating hair growth.
Eggs
Sweet potatoes, which are rich in beta-carotene, help produce vitamin A, which promotes thicker, glossier hair and keeps hair follicles from drying out.
Sweet Potatoes
Vitamin E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids
all necessary for enhancing hair texture and promoting growth are abundant in almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds.
Nuts and Seeds
Antioxidants and vitamin C, which are rich in berries, prevent hair follicles from harm and increase the production of collagen for stronger, more elastic hair.
Berries
Greek yoghurt, a fantastic source of protein and vitamin B5, improves blood flow to the scalp, lessens hair thinning, and promotes the health of follicles.
Greek Yogurt
Avocados, which are rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, provide deep nourishment to the scalp, increase hair density, and lessen dullness and breakage.
Avocados
Rich in iron, folate, and vitamins A and C, spinach promotes healthy circulation on the scalp and aids in the production of sebum, which keeps hair strong and hydrated.