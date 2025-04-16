Apr 16, 2025, 08:07 AM IST

7 superfoods for stronger legs

Muskaan Gupta

Balance, mobility, and general fitness all depend on having strong legs. Eating the appropriate foods can be beneficial. These 7 superfoods will help you have stronger legs.

Rich in iron and magnesium, spinach helps your legs get stronger and more toned by promoting energy production and muscle function.

Spinach

Salmon, which is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, supports joint health, muscle growth, and muscle repair for stronger legs.

Salmon

Sweet potatoes, a fantastic source of potassium and complex carbohydrates, give you energy and keep your legs from cramping.

Sweet Potatoes

Eggs are a good source of protein and essential amino acids, which aid in the development and maintenance of lean leg muscles.

Eggs

Greek yoghurt, which is high in protein and calcium, promotes bone strength in the legs and helps muscles recover.

Greek Yoghurt

All nine essential amino acids are present in this plant-based protein, making it perfect for building muscle and strength.

Quinoa

Bananas, which are high in potassium and natural sugars, increase vitality and help avoid leg fatigue when exercising.

Bananas

This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.

