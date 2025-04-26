Apr 26, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
7 summer-friendly foods for stomach ache relief
Muskaan Gupta
Because of the heat and dehydration, stomachaches are common in the summer. Natural comfort and easy digestion are provided by these 7 summertime-friendly foods for stomach ache relief.
During hot summer days, curd's cooling properties and high probiotic content help calm the stomach, promote digestion, and restore beneficial gut flora.
Curd (Yoghurt)
Due to their high potassium content and ease of digestion, bananas aid in stomach settling and the restoration of electrolytes lost due to heat or dehydration.
Bananas
Coconut water, which is naturally hydrating and full of vital minerals, soothes the stomach, keeps bloating at bay, and aids in summertime fluid balance.
Coconut Water
A light and soothing meal during stomach issues, soft, plain-boiled rice is easy on the stomach and aids in absorbing excess acid.
Boiled Rice
Drinking water with ginger in it helps with digestion and lessens nausea. It is a natural solution for summertime indigestion cramps and discomfort.
Ginger Water
Fresh mint leaves aid in digestion and have a cooling effect. For a cool, calming summer ingredient, mix with water or chutney.
Mint Leaves (Pudina)
Buttermilk is cooling, light, and high in probiotics. It is ideal for summer relief because it facilitates digestion, lowers acidity, and calms the stomach.
Buttermilk (Chaas)
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
