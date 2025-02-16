Feb 16, 2025, 07:35 AM IST

7 smoothie detox bowls to ease period cramps naturally

Muskaan Gupta

Although menstrual cramps can be painful, they can be lessened with the correct diet. These smoothie detox bowls provide natural relief because they are loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients. To naturally relieve period cramps, try these 7 smoothie detox bowls!

Rich in magnesium and good fats to ease cramps and relax muscles.

Banana & Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry & Chia Seed Detox Bowl

Spinach & Avocado Power Bowl

An effective anti-inflammatory mixture to relieve cramps and lessen gas.

Turmeric & Ginger Healing Bowl

Rich in fibre and vital fatty acids to promote digestion and balance hormones.

Coconut & Flaxseed Smoothie Bowl

Includes probiotics and bromelain to enhance gut health and lessen bloating.

Pineapple & Yoghurt Cooling Bowl

A tasty, high-magnesium treat that elevates mood and eases tense muscles.

Dark Chocolate & Walnut Indulgence Bowl

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

