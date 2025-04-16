Apr 16, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
7 smart ways to use turmeric for effective weight loss
Weight loss can be greatly aided by turmeric, a potent spice with anti-inflammatory and fat-burning qualities. Here are 7 clever ways to use turmeric to lose weight.
Make a detoxifying tea that promotes natural fat burning by brewing turmeric with hot water, lemon, and honey.
Turmeric Tea
To improve overnight fat breakdown and increase metabolism, drink warm turmeric milk with black pepper before bed.
Golden Milk
To improve digestion and speed up your metabolism, start your day with turmeric in warm water.
Turmeric with Warm Water
For an anti-inflammatory boost that helps with weight loss, blend turmeric into fruit or green smoothies.
Add to Smoothies
Add turmeric to soups, curries, or roasted vegetables to increase their flavour and potential to burn fat.
Sprinkle on Meals
Add ginger and turmeric to tea or food to double the anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting benefits.
Turmeric and Ginger Mix
When combined with a healthy diet, turmeric supplements can provide steady benefits if you're more of a convenience person.
Turmeric Capsules or Supplements
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
