Feb 28, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

7 skincare tips for changing season

Shivani Tiwari

Here is a well-tailored skincare routine that ensures your skin remains balanced, hydrated, and protected, regardless of the season.

Listen to Your Skin: Pay close attention to how your skin reacts to changes in weather and products and adjust your routine accordingly.

Wash Your Face: Regular facial washing removes dirt and impurities from pores, helping to maintain a refreshed and radiant complexion.

Use light Moisturizer: Switch from heavy creams to lighter, hydrating lotions or serums.

Increase Sun Protection: Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially after swimming or sweating.

Lighten Makeup: Opt for lightweight, breathable makeup products.

Exfoliation is Essential: Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing for better product absorption and a brighter complexion.

Visit a Dermatologist: Consult a dermatologist for persistent skin issues, as some conditions require prescription treatments for effective results.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. 

