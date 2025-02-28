Feb 28, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
7 skincare tips for changing season
Here is a well-tailored skincare routine that ensures your skin remains balanced, hydrated, and protected, regardless of the season.
Listen to Your Skin: Pay close attention to how your skin reacts to changes in weather and products and adjust your routine accordingly.
Wash Your Face: Regular facial washing removes dirt and impurities from pores, helping to maintain a refreshed and radiant complexion.
Use light Moisturizer: Switch from heavy creams to lighter, hydrating lotions or serums.
Increase Sun Protection: Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially after swimming or sweating.
Lighten Makeup: Opt for lightweight, breathable makeup products.
Exfoliation is Essential: Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing for better product absorption and a brighter complexion.
Visit a Dermatologist: Consult a dermatologist for persistent skin issues, as some conditions require prescription treatments for effective results.
