7 simple lifestyle changes to cure fatty liver naturally
Muskaan Gupta
Poor eating and lifestyle choices are frequently the cause of fatty liver, but even minor daily adjustments can have a significant impact. These 7 easy lifestyle adjustments may help in the natural reduction of fatty liver.
Give priority to fruits, vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, and healthy fats. To lower liver fat, stay away from processed foods, sugary snacks, and fried foods.
Adopt a Balanced Diet
Alcohol can make fatty liver worse. Eliminating it entirely or consuming it sparingly promotes liver health and helps stop additional harm.
Limit Alcohol Intake
Five days a week, spend at least half an hour doing something moderately active. Exercise enhances liver health and aids in fat burning.
Exercise Regularly
Liver fat and inflammation can be considerably reduced by losing even 5–10% of body weight, which will improve liver function in general.
Maintain a Healthy Weight
Daily water consumption promotes detoxification and helps your liver naturally eliminate toxins.
Stay Hydrated
Long-term risks can be decreased and liver fat accumulation can be avoided by controlling diabetes or high blood sugar with food and medicine.
Control Blood Sugar Levels
Try to get between 7 and 8 hours of good sleep every night. Insufficient sleep raises stress hormones, which may accelerate the development of fatty liver.
Get Enough Sleep
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports