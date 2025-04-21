Apr 21, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
7 simple daily activities that may lower your cancer risk
You can drastically lower your risk of getting cancer by incorporating easy everyday tasks into your routine. These 7 easy daily activities could help reduce your risk of developing cancer.
Regardless of walking speed, taking 7,000–9,000 steps a day can lower the risk of cancer by up to 16%.
Take Regular Walks
Light tasks like gardening or cleaning encourage daily movement, which reduces the risk of cancer.
Engage in Household Chores
Reducing sedentary time by getting up and moving for a short while every hour can lower the risk of cancer.
Incorporate Standing Breaks
Stress reduction through regular mindfulness or meditation has been associated with a lower risk of cancer.
Practice Mindfulness or Meditation
Nutrients from a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains may reduce the risk of cancer.
Consume a Plant-Based Diet
Certain cancers can be prevented by consuming less red and processed meat.
Limit Red and Processed Meats
Maintaining adequate vitamin D levels through diet or sun exposure may greatly lower the risk of colorectal cancer.
Ensure Adequate Vitamin D Intake
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
