Mar 26, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Makhana, or Fox Nuts are healthy snacks but over consumption can lead to various side effects and here is the list of the same.
While makhana is rich in fibre, consuming it in excess without adequate water intake can slow down digestion and lead to constipation. People with weak digestion should eat it in moderation to avoid bowel discomfort.
Some individuals may experience gas, bloating, or stomach heaviness after eating makhana, especially if they have a sensitive gut. This happens due to its fiber and carbohydrate content, which can sometimes ferment in the digestive tract.
Makhana has a low glycemic index, making it beneficial for diabetes. However, when eaten in large amounts, it may lower blood sugar excessively, which can be risky for individuals already on diabetes medication, leading to dizziness or weakness.
Though rare, some people may develop allergic reactions like itching, swelling, rashes, or difficulty breathing after consuming makhana. Those with a history of nut or seed allergies should be cautious while trying it for the first time.
Makhana is known to support heart health by lowering blood pressure, but for people who already have low blood pressure (hypotension), excessive intake can further reduce BP levels, causing dizziness, fatigue, or fainting.
Makhana contains oxalates, which, when consumed in excess, may contribute to kidney stone formation. People with a history of kidney stones or kidney-related issues should limit their intake to avoid complications.
While makhana is light and crunchy, eating too much at once can put stress on the digestive system, leading to stomach discomfort, heaviness, or indigestion. Those with a sensitive stomach should consume it in small portions.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.