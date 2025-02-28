Feb 28, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
7 side effects of low B12 on nervous system
Shivani Tiwari
Here are 7 B12 deficiencies that can arise from various factors.
Neuropathy: This is a common neurological problem of B12 deficiency.
Symptoms include tingling, numbness, and burning sensations in the hands and feet.
B12 deficiency can affect the nerves responsible for balance and coordination.
Vision Problems: In severe cases, B12 deficiency can damage the optic nerve, resulting in blurred vision, double vision, or even vision loss.
Muscle Weakness: Nerve damage caused by B12 deficiency can lead to muscle weakness, making it difficult to perform everyday tasks.
Memory Loss: B12 is essential for brain function, and a deficiency can lead to cognitive impairment.
Mood Changes: B12 deficiency has been linked to mood disorders, such as depression and irritability.
