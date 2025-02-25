7 side-effects of intermittent fasting you should know
Muskaan Gupta
Although intermittent fasting has many health advantages, there are some potential drawbacks. It's critical to remain informed about everything from exhaustion to digestive problems. You should be aware of these 7 harmful effects of intermittent fasting.
Particularly for beginners, long-term fasting periods can cause extreme hunger, cravings, and irritability.
Hunger and Craving
Particularly in the early stages, reduced calorie intake may result in fatigue, feeling dizzy and trouble focussing.
Fatigue and Low Energy
Dehydration, low blood sugar or caffeine withdrawal are some of the reasons why fasting can cause headaches.
Headaches
Unusual eating habits can lead to issues like constipation, diarrhoea or bloating.
Digestive Issues
Meal skipping can result in inadequate consumption of vital vitamins and minerals, which can have an impact on general health.
Nutrient Deficiencies
Some people have trouble falling asleep because they are hungry or their blood sugar levels fluctuate.
Sleep Disruptions
Fasting, particularly when adjusting to a new eating pattern, can cause mood swings, anxiety, or trouble managing stress.
Mood Swings and Irritability
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.