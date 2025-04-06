Apr 6, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
7 side effects of eating too many almonds
Muskaan Gupta
Although almonds are nutrient-dense, eating too many of them can cause unanticipated health problems. You should be aware of these 7 adverse effects of eating too many almonds.
Because almonds are high in fibre and tannins, eating too many of them can lead to bloating, constipation, and stomach discomfort.
Digestive Issues
Because almonds contain phytic acid, eating too many of them can affect how well nutrients like calcium and iron are absorbed.
Nutrient Imbalance
When eating too many almonds, some people may develop allergic reactions, including rashes, swelling, or trouble breathing.
Allergic Reactions
Consuming a lot of almonds can result in an excessive intake of vitamin E, which may cause headaches, blurred vision, and even digestive issues.
Vitamin E Overdose
Oxalates, which are found in almonds, can cause kidney stones in those who are vulnerable if consumed in excess.
Kidney Stones
Because almonds are high in calories, eating too many of them can cause weight gain, particularly if portion control and physical activity are not combined.
Weight Gain
Because almonds contain a lot of vitamin E and manganese, eating too many of them can interfere with some medications, including blood thinners.
Drug Interference
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
Next:
7 powerful health benefits of including curry leaves in your diet
Click To More..