7 side effects of drinking black coffee

Although black coffee is prized for its strong flavour and energy boost, consuming too much of it can have negative effects. Here are 7 negative effects of drinking black coffee that you should be aware of, ranging from acidity to insomnia!
An excessive amount of caffeine can interfere with sleep cycles, causing restlessness and trouble falling asleep.
Insomnia
Because black coffee is acidic, consuming too much of it can lead to heartburn, acid reflux, or stomach pain.
Acidity
An excessive amount of caffeine can cause jitters, anxiety, and nervousness by overstimulating the nervous system.
Increased Anxiety
As a laxative, black coffee can occasionally result in cramping in the stomach or diarrhoea.
Digestive Issues
Caffeine dependence brought on by frequent use can cause withdrawal symptoms like headaches and exhaustion.
Addiction and Withdrawal
Particularly for people who are caffeine sensitive, consuming excessive amounts of black coffee can result in brief increases in blood pressure.
High Blood Pressure
Coffee may eventually cause deficiencies by interfering with the body's ability to absorb iron from food.
Iron Absorption Issues
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.