7 side-effects of cloves every woman should know

Despite their many health benefits, cloves can have unintended side effects if consumed in excess, especially by women. Understanding these risks is crucial. These are 7 clove side effects that all women should be aware of!
If taken in excess, phytoestrogens found in cloves can disrupt hormone balance. Menstrual cycles and general reproductive health may be impacted by this.
May Cause Hormonal Imbalance
Cloves can cause allergic reactions in certain women, including skin rashes, swelling, and itching. If any symptoms appear, it is best to discontinue use.
May Cause Allergic Reactions
Because cloves naturally lower blood sugar, they may be dangerous for women who have diabetes or low blood sugar. Overconsumption may result in weakness or vertigo.
Can Lead to Low Blood Sugar (Hypoglycaemia)
Overconsumption of cloves may result in heartburn, acidity, or upset stomach. Moderate use is advised for women with sensitive digestion.
May Irritate the Digestive System
Eugenol, a naturally occurring substance found in cloves, may thin the blood and raise the risk of excessive bleeding, particularly during menstruation or following surgery.
Could Increase the Risk of Bleeding
Consuming too many cloves while pregnant increases the risk of preterm labour by causing uterine contractions. They should also be consumed cautiously by nursing mothers.
Might Affect Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
Excessive use of clove oil or raw cloves can cause gum and mouth irritation, ulcers, or burning feelings.
Can Cause Mouth and Gum Irritation
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.