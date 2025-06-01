7 shocking health risks of eating too many momos

Despite being a popular street food, eating too many momos can have major negative health effects because of the ingredients and preparation techniques. Here are 7 surprising health risks associated with consuming too many momos.
Maida, which is typically used to make momos, is low in nutrients and fibre and may eventually cause weight gain and poor digestion.
High in Refined Flour (Maida)
Momos, which are frequently steamed or fried in repurposed oil, may contain trans fats, which raise cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.
Loaded with Unhealthy Fats
It's possible that street-style momos are made in unsanitary settings, which leaves them vulnerable to contamination and increases the risk of stomach infections, diarrhoea, and food poisoning.
Momo sauces are usually high in sodium, which can lead to water retention and high blood pressure if eaten often.
Excessive Sodium Content
Momos provide empty calories that do not promote balanced nutrition or long-term health, even though they are satisfying. They also lack important nutrients like vitamins and fibre.
Low Nutritional Value
Monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is used in many momos to enhance flavour, can cause allergic reactions, headaches, and nausea in those who are sensitive to it.
Possible MSG Usage
Due to the low quality of the ingredients, eating momos too often or in excess can strain the digestive system and cause bloating, gas, or constipation.