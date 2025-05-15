If left unchecked, earwax collection can lead to irritation, discomfort, and hearing problems. Thankfully, you can take care of it on your own. Here are 7 easy and safe methods for removing earwax at home.
Gently flush your ear with warm water using a bulb syringe. This makes it easier and safer to soften and remove extra earwax.
Warm Water Rinse
Put a few drops of warm olive oil in the ear. By softening hardened wax, it facilitates its natural drainage.
Olive Oil Drops
To efficiently break down and dissolve stubborn earwax, use ear drops that contain sodium bicarbonate or hydrogen peroxide, as advised by your chemist.
Over-the-Counter Ear Drops
By softening earwax from the inside out, steam inhalation aids in its release, particularly when congestion or colds are causing the blockage.
Steam Inhalation
To avoid wax accumulation, gently pat dry your ears after taking a bath. Cotton buds should not be inserted as this could force wax deeper inside.
Towel Dry After Showers
The blocked ear should be facing down as you lie on your side. Over time, dislodged earwax can naturally and painlessly drain thanks to gravity.
Gravity Method
See a medical expert if home remedies don't work. A skilled professional's microsuction or irrigation guarantees safe and thorough wax removal.
Visit a Pharmacist or GP
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.