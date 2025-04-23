7 refreshing DIY drinks to support liver health naturally
Muskaan Gupta
Do you want to naturally strengthen your liver? Simple ingredients are used to gently support liver health in these refreshing homemade drinks. Here are 7 cool homemade beverages that promote liver health in a natural way.
Drinking fresh lemon juice in warm water helps your liver stay healthy, flush out toxins, and increase bile production. Enjoyed best in the morning.
Lemon Water Detox
Warm milk infused with turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support liver detoxification and the general health and repair of liver cells.
Turmeric Milk
Beetroot juice, which is rich in nitrates and antioxidants, increases blood flow and facilitates the liver's better breakdown of toxins.
Beetroot Juice
Natural antioxidants called catechins, which are abundant in green tea, aid in the gradual support of the body's detoxification process and the reduction of liver fat accumulation.
Green Tea Elixir
Vitamin C and antioxidants found in amla juice support liver function and guard against inflammation and oxidative stress.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Juice
This hydrating mixture of lemon, cucumber slices, and mint leaves in water helps with digestion and mild detoxification while calming the liver.
Mint and Cucumber Cooler
When taken before meals, diluted apple cider vinegar promotes liver detox pathways, improves digestion, and balances pH levels.
Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.