7 refreshing detox drinks for kidney, liver

Feb 12, 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Who would not like to detoxify their kidney and liver. What if we told you that there are some refreshing detox drinks that can help with the detoxification of your kidney and liver.
Here are some refreshing detox drinks that can help in cleaning kidney and liver.
It is high in Vitamin C and helps in the elimination of toxins while also providing adequate hydration. Adding a pinch of turmeric boosts its cleansing properties. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory qualities and capacity to promote liver function.
Cumin is commonly used in Indian kitchens, and it’s packed with antioxidants and essential oils that promote healthy digestion and liver detox. Jeera water is especially effective in flushing out excess sodium and water retention, reducing the burden on the kidneys.
Amla is overloaded with antioxidants and Vitamin C, making it a great natural remedy for liver and kidney detox. It boosts the immune system, supports the liver in breaking down toxins, and aids the kidneys in flushing out harmful substances.
Ginger and mint have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for their ability to stimulate digestion and promote detoxification. Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and can help the liver process toxins efficiently.
Coconut water is a natural hydrator and a great choice for detoxifying both the liver and kidneys. Rich in electrolytes, it helps in balancing the body’s fluid levels, which is crucial for the proper functioning of the kidneys.
Fenugreek seeds are well known for their ability to regulate blood sugar levels and support digestion. Methi water, when consumed on an empty stomach, can help cleanse the liver and kidneys by promoting the elimination of toxins.
Tulsi, or holy basil, is a herb revered in Indian tradition for its numerous health benefits. It acts as a natural detoxifier by aiding the liver and kidneys in removing toxins from the body.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.