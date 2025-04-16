Apr 16, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
7 reasons you should have ajwain after every meal
Muskaan Gupta
For centuries, people have used ajwain, also called carom seeds, to improve digestion and general health. Ajwain should be consumed after every meal for the following 7 reasons.
Ajwain helps break down food more effectively by stimulating digestive enzymes, which helps avoid bloating or indigestion.
Improves Digestion
After meals, its natural ingredients provide immediate relief from heartburn and acid reflux by neutralising stomach acid.
Reduces Acidity
Ajwain reduces bloating and helps release trapped gas, which makes you feel lighter and more at ease after eating.
Relieves Gas and Bloating
Regularly consuming ajwain can improve your metabolism, aid in weight loss, and improve the absorption of nutrients.
Boosts Metabolism
By encouraging healthy digestion and lowering the likelihood of constipation or discomfort, ajwain supports regular bowel movements.
Prevents Constipation
Particularly after heavy or spicy meals, its antibacterial qualities aid in mouth cleansing and the fight against bad breath.
Fights Bad Breath
Ajwain keeps you fuller for longer after eating, which helps control hunger and avoid overeating.
Controls Appetite
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
