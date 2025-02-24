7 reasons why your breath smells bad

Feb 24, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Here are seven reasons that can be the reason behind why your breath smells bad.
Certain foods like dairy, onions, garlic, and spices cause bad breath. In addition, drinks like alcohol and coffee can dry out your mouth, promoting bacteria that causes bad breath.
Saliva helps displace bacteria in the mouth that causes bad odors. When you have dry mouth, odor-causing bacteria is not washed away by saliva, resulting in bad breath. This is why most people have "morning breath;" your saliva production decreases when you are sleeping causing dry mouth and bad breath.
Smoking can dry out your mouth, resulting in bad breath, and make your mouth smell like an ashtray. Furthermore, smokers are more prone to gum disease, which is another source of bad breath.
When you have a cavity (or tooth decay), plaque (food particles and bacteria) accumulates in the cavity and causes bad breath.
Gum (periodontal) disease is caused by the buildup of plaque on the teeth. When you fail to brush and floss properly, the bacteria on your teeth causes toxins to form. This can irritate the gums, cause pockets to form between your teeth and gums that trap food, and cause bad breath.
Bleeding or dry sockets after extractions (like wisdom tooth removal) can cause bad breath until the wound heals. An infection from a dental implant can also cause bad breath, thus, good oral hygiene is crucial to prevent unpleasant complications.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.