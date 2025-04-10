Apr 10, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

7 purple foods that boost your health naturally

Muskaan Gupta

In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, purple foods are a great source of nutrients and potent antioxidants that promote general health. These 7 purple foods will naturally improve your health.

Purple cabbage, which is high in vitamins C and K, helps with digestion, lowers inflammation, and boosts immunity.

Purple Cabbage

Antioxidant-rich blueberries enhance heart health, brain function, and may even slow down the ageing process.

Blueberries

High in fibre and vitamin C, blackberries support healthy skin and digestion while enhancing immunity.

Blackberries

Purple grapes, which are rich in resveratrol, promote circulation, strengthen the heart, and shield cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Purple Grapes

Beetroot's high nitrate and iron content helps with detoxification, blood pressure reduction, and endurance.

Anthocyanins, which are abundant in these carrots, help lower inflammation and offer protection against heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Purple Carrots

Fibre, antioxidants, and vital minerals found in aubergines promote heart health and blood sugar control.

Eggplant (Aubergine)

