7 psychology basics everyone should know

Understanding human thoughts, feelings, and behaviours through psychology influences how we interact with others and make decisions. Understanding its fundamentals can enhance relationships and self-awareness. These are 7 basic principles of psychology that everyone should understand.
Because of the shortcuts our brains use, decision-making is influenced by biases. Knowing them helps you make better decisions and steer clear of common blunders.
Cognitive Biases Influence Decisions
Reinforcement and punishment shape behaviour. While negative reinforcement can reinforce undesirable behaviours, positive reinforcement promotes positive habits.
The Power of Conditioning
Emotional intelligence is crucial for both personal and professional success since it enhances relationships, decision-making, and mental health.
The Role of Emotional Intelligence
Group dynamics, authority figures, and peer pressure all have a significant influence on behaviour and frequently cause people to conform even when it goes against their personal convictions.
Social Influence Shapes Behaviour
Since memories are reconstructive, they are subject to change over time. Emotions, prejudices, and outside information all affect our memories.
Memory Is Not Perfect
Body Language Communicates More Than Words
The importance of mental health is highlighted by the fact that stress, anxiety, and depression can cause physical problems like headaches, exhaustion, and heart problems.
Mental Health Affects Physical Health
