Mar 21, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
7 protein-rich superfoods that are better than eggs
Muskaan Gupta
Energy, muscle growth, and general health all depend on protein. Eggs are a fantastic source of protein, but some superfoods provide even more. These 7 high-protein superfoods are superior to eggs.
Lentils, which are high in plant-based protein, have about 9g of protein per 100g, which promotes both general health and muscle growth.
Lentils
These small seeds are high in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and vital minerals, and they have 17g of protein per 100g.
Chia Seeds
With 14g of protein per 100g, quinoa is a complete protein that promotes muscle growth and energy levels.
Quinoa
Greek yoghurt, which contains up to 10g of protein per 100g, facilitates muscle recovery and aids in digestion.
Greek Yoghurt
Cottage cheese is a great source of casein, a slow-digesting protein that has about 18g of protein per 100g.
cottage Cheese (Paneer)
Almonds are an excellent plant-based protein and healthy fat source, with approximately 21g of protein per 100g.
Almonds
Packed with vital amino acids and minerals for general health, these seeds provide 30g of protein per 100g.
Pumpkin Seeds
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
