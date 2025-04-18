7 processed foods that helps in weight loss 

Apr 18, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Though processed foods are associated with extra calories, bad health and lack of nutrients, many such foods are indeed helpful in keeping one healthy and help in weight loss regime.
Intake of minimal and mindful processed food like canned, packaged and frozen food can ensure nutrients intake during weight loss programme.
Canned beans offer protein and fiber, feeling fuller. Their preparation is easy and are ready to eat.
Greek yogurt is low in fat and is a great protein source. It also provides probiotics, which supports digestion and may help with weight management.
Frozen fruits and vegetables come in handy during intake of healthy diets, especially weight loss. It retains its nutrients.
Popcorn is a whole grain snack packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is also low in calories.
Oatmeal is a major source of dietary fiber, which supports digestion and also controls blood sugar. It helps in weight management by making one feel fuller.
Canned tuna and salmon are rich in proteins and omega-3 fatty acids. They help reduce inflammation and supports muscle growth.
Cottage cheese or paneer has various health benefits like being an excellent source of protein, rich in calcium and has probiotics which improve gut health.