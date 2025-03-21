7 seeds that help in weight loss and improve health
Muskaan Gupta
Rich in fibre, protein, and good fats, seeds are nutrient-dense superfoods that promote weight loss and general wellness. You can improve digestion and metabolism by include them in your diet. These 7 potent seeds can help you lose weight and get healthier.
Chia seeds, which are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, help with digestion, increase metabolism, and prolong feelings of fullness.
Chia Seeds
Rich in fibre, protein, and lignans, flaxseeds promote heart health, lower inflammation, and regulate hunger.
Flaxseeds
Pumpkin seeds, which are rich in protein, magnesium, and antioxidants, help with weight management and muscle rehabilitation.
Pumpkin Seeds
The immune system and metabolism are supported by sunflower seeds, which are rich in vitamin E and good fats.
Sunflower Seeds
Sesame seeds, which are high in calcium, protein, and fibre, improve digestion and aid in weight loss by extending feelings of fullness.
Sesame Seeds
Hemp seeds, a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids and plant-based protein, increase energy, muscle building, and fat burning.
Hemp Seeds
Despite being classified as a grain, quinoa is a fantastic food for weight loss since it is high in protein, fibre, and important amino acids.
Quinoa Seeds
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.