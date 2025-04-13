7 powerful foods that help heal kidney disease naturally
Muskaan Gupta
Overall health depends on the health of the kidneys, and some foods can help the kidneys heal naturally. A healthy diet can help reduce symptoms and speed up healing. These 7 potent foods aid in the natural treatment of kidney disease.
Blueberries naturally lower inflammation and promote kidney health because they are low in potassium and high in antioxidants.
Blueberries
Cabbages, which are rich in vitamins and fibre, help with detoxification and are kind to kidney damage.
Cabbage
Rich in vitamin C, folate, and fibre, this kidney-friendly vegetable aids in the removal of toxins.
Cauliflower
Garlic's inherent anti-inflammatory qualities effectively support kidney function and reduce cholesterol.
Garlic
Apples, which are rich in fibre and anti-inflammatory substances, support kidney health and blood sugar regulation.
Apples
A healthy fat substitute that lessens kidney oxidative stress and inflammation.
Olive Oil
Red grapes, which are high in flavonoids and vitamin C, help shield the kidneys from additional harm.
Red Grapes
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.