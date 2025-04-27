7 nutrient-rich foods to rebuild muscles after exercise
Muskaan Gupta
Nutrition after exercise is essential for muscle recovery and repair. Protein, vitamins, and minerals are all perfectly balanced in these 7 nutrient-dense foods that help rebuild muscles after exercise.
Eggs are perfect for post-workout recovery because they are high in essential amino acids and high-quality protein, which promote muscle growth and repair.
Eggs
Rich in protein and probiotics, Greek yoghurt promotes digestion, lowers inflammation, and aids in muscle repair following strenuous exercise.
Greek Yoghurt
Quinoa is a complete plant protein that is ideal for promoting muscle recovery because it contains all nine essential amino acids, fibre, iron, and magnesium.
Quinoa
Chicken breast, which is lean and high in protein, helps repair muscles and restore energy stores without adding too much fat to your post-workout meal.
Chicken Breast
Cottage cheese, which is high in casein protein, provides a gradual release of amino acids, facilitating both long-term nourishment and overnight muscle recovery.
Cottage Cheese
Sweet potatoes, which are rich in complex carbohydrates and vitamins, replenish glycogen stores and supply the energy required for muscle growth and repair.
Sweet Potatoes
These nutrient-dense nuts provide protein, vitamin E, and healthy fats, which aid in tissue repair and lessen muscle soreness after exercise.
Almonds
This content including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.