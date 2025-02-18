7 nutrient-packed foods that are best eaten raw

Certain foods are better consumed raw because cooking destroys vital nutrients. These options, which range from nuts to fresh vegetables, naturally improve health. These 7 nutrient-dense foods are best consumed raw.
Raw carrots retain more nutrients and support better skin and eye health because they are high in fibre and vitamin A.
Carrots
Consuming spinach raw maintains its high vitamin C and folate content, which are vital for cell growth and immunity.
Spinach
Without added oils or salt, raw nuts like walnuts and almonds offer heart-healthy fats, antioxidants, and vital minerals.
Nuts
Allicin, a potent substance found in raw garlic, strengthens immunity and promotes heart health.
Garlic
Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, raw bell peppers support healthy skin and a robust immune system.
Bell Peppers
Rich in fibre and antioxidants, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries aid in digestion and brain function.
Berries
Raw cucumbers help with digestion and keep you hydrated because of their high water content and vital nutrients.
Cucumber
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.