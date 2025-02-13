7 natural ways to increase your iron levels

Energy, immunity, and general health all depend on iron, yet many people suffer from a lack of it. Fortunately, there are efficient natural ways to raise your iron levels. Here are 7 all-natural methods to boost your iron levels!
For a natural iron boost, eat more leafy greens, lentils, red meat, and almonds.
Eat Iron-Rich Foods
Consume foods high in iron, such as tomatoes, bell peppers, and citrus fruits, to improve iron absorption.
Pair Iron with Vitamin C
Instead, sip these drinks in between meals since they contain tannins that prevent the absorption of iron.
Avoid Tea and Coffee with Meals
Your food's iron content will naturally rise when you cook it in cast iron cookware.
Cook with Cast Iron Pans
Iron-rich and beneficial to general health are herbs like dandelion, nettle, and moringa.
Include Iron-Boosting Herbs
Iron-rich plant foods include beans, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds.
Your body absorbs iron more effectively when it is properly digested and hydrated.
Stay Hydrated and Improve Gut Health
