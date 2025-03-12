7 'natural' supplements that are dangerous for liver

Mar 12, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Seven natural supplements to lookout for as they can be dangerous for your liver and can cause liver damage.
Turmeric is a popular dietary supplement for managing arthritis, digestive problems, and liver disease. However, some evidence suggests that turmeric supplements may damage the liver. Supplements with black pepper may cause additional harm since this enhances turmeric absorption.
Green tea supplements have been marketed as weight loss and cancer-fighting agents. Consuming too much of a specific compound in green tea - epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG)—may harm the liver.
Some people take ashwagandha for stress relief or to support overall health. There have been reports of ashwagandha-related liver injuries in the U.S.
Red yeast rice supplements are said to help lower cholesterol. These contain a natural statin that may cause liver damage.
Black cohosh is an herbal product used to manage menopause symptoms. Some reports have linked supplements labelled "black cohosh" to serious liver damage.
Known for its calming properties on the skin, aloe vera juice or gel taken internally can have unexpected consequences. Liver toxicity, hepatitis, and even failure have been reported, especially in high doses or with pre-existing liver issues.
This Pacific Island drink provides relaxation but can cause liver injury or failure, especially in those with pre-existing liver issues or taking medications.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.