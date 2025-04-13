Apr 13, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
7 natural drinks to cut liver fat in just two weeks
Muskaan Gupta
Although too much liver fat can cause major health problems, there are natural ways to help. These 7 natural beverages can effectively reduce liver fat in as little as two weeks.
When taken regularly, lemon water, which is high in vitamin C, promotes fat metabolism and aids in liver detoxification.
Lemon Water
Rich in antioxidants, regular consumption of green tea improves liver function and lowers fat accumulation.
Green Tea
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
Turmeric Milk
Beetroot is a natural liver cleanser that efficiently lowers fat accumulation and encourages bile flow.
Beetroot Juice
The detoxifying qualities of aloe vera juice promote liver health and aid in fat loss naturally.
Aloe Vera Juice
Beta-carotene and antioxidants found in abundance in carrot juice help detoxify the liver and gradually lower body fat levels.
Carrot Juice
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
